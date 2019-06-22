Masked Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan explore Shimla, see pictures

bollywood

After donning their mask and roaming the streets on Eid, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have repeated the stint in Shimla

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Shimla. The duo, who is all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's next, were exploring the tourist destinations and interacting with the locales. We got our hands on a few pictures of Kartik and Sara from their Mall road visit.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Shimla. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal.

Since both Kartik and Sara are famous across the nation, the actors made sure to cover up their face to avoid fan frenzy! Well, we certainly can imagine how difficult it has become for celebrities to walk the streets freely like a common man.

Another picture had Sara and Kartik sans the masks. The actors finally had to do so for the love of their fans. We must say the fans looked happy.

Sara Ali Khan covered her face with a red dupatta while Kartik sported a bandana and managed to hide their faces pretty well. However, the 'luka chuppi' did not work as fans spotted them and requested for taking pictures. The duo obliged their fans and were all smiles doing so.

A few days ago, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport taking off to Shimla. They are there to shoot for their upcoming Imtiaz Ali film. Well, this isn't the first time that Sara and Kartik roamed around with their masks on. On the occasion of Eid, Kartik shared a selfie with Sara on Instagram with their face covered. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Best you have ever looked (sic)."

Talking about the Love Aaj Lal sequel, it began its schedule from New Delhi and ever since the actors started shooting for their parts, photos and videos have been leaked from the sets. Sara wrapped up her schedule before Kartik and a party was thrown by the team to celebrate its completion. Those videos too were an instant hit on social media.

