Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's THIS picture has become the talk of the town

Just a month ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside Sara Ali Khan's residence building, precisely on May 1. And now, this picture of the duo covering their face outside a mosque is doing the round!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

There has been tattle about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being more than just co-stars of Imtiaz Ali's next film, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Aaryan's recent snapshot on Instagram, which has the duo covering their faces in front of a mosque in Mumbai, has added fodder to the rumour mills.

On the occasion of Eid, Kartik shared a selfie with Sara on Instagram. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Best you have ever looked (sic)." We love her wry wit.

Just a month ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside Sara Ali Khan's residence building, precisely on May 1. When the actor learned that the paparazzi was around, he covered his face with the black hoodie he had worn. However, Kartik's visit to the same building as Sara Ali Khan had raised many eyebrows. While we were not sure who Kartik paid a visit to, the grapevine buzz was that he met Khan.

Rumours of the two dating each other started surfacing after Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a major crush on Aaryan. She made this confession on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6. Post this, Kartik and Sara were introduced to each other by Ranveer Singh at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in May 2018.

The actors are now doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal that featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

The film began its schedule from New Delhi and ever since the actors started shooting for their parts, photos and videos have been leaked from the sets. Sara wrapped up her schedule before Kartik and a party was thrown by the team to celebrate its completion. Those videos too were an instant hit on social media.

