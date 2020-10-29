Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will now be called 'Laxmii'

After a lot of excitement and anticipation, the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online recently. The trailer managed to impress the audience with its horror-comedy. Akshay Kumar's transgender character has also created quite a buzz.

Today, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate, and post the screening, the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film, Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film.

Watch the trailer of Laxmii below:

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled 'Laxmii'.

Laxmii is set to premiere on Nov 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

Also read: Producer Shabina Khan On Laxmmi Bomb: Whatever Had To Go Wrong To Stop This Journey Has Happened

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news