Producer Shabina Khan on Laxmmi Bomb: Whatever had to go wrong to stop this journey has happened

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb that's all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this Diwali. Talking about the journey of this film's making, Shabina Khan, one of the producers, says everything that could go wrong during the making happened and what the final nail in the coffin was.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "Laxmmi Bomb has been the toughest journey of my life. It took me 5 years to set it up - it had all kinds of issues, from getting actors to putting it all together to the director issue. During the making, I had to pull down a complete set because of rains. We never expected rains in November last year."

She added, "Then the final nail in the coffin was Covid. Whatever had to go wrong to stop this journey, has happened. Now, only the tail bit is left. But the silver lining was the trailer and the song releasing on digital platforms and I have received the most amount of love for this trailer, in my life. Even the film will live up to the promos; I have to take it three notches up."

Talking about a lot of actors refusing to do the film due to their apprehensions of playing a transgender, Khan stated, "More than the sari, when you see the film, you will realise there's so much more. The graph of the character goes up, down every now and then. Akshay is someone in one scene, somebody else in the other. It's a tough role to pull off. The sari is just a costume thing. But complete kudos to Akshay Kumar for carrying it to this level and having the guts to do what nobody could have done. I doubt if anyone could play it to the ultimate like Akshay. Laxmmi Bomb wouldn't have been what it is, if he had not done it."

The film is a remake of the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb was originally planned for an EID release in cinemas halls but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

