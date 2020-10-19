Laxmmi Bomb producer Tusshar Kapoor: When normalcy returns, cinemas will be first choice

When the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the theatrical business in India, it was evident that producers would have to take tough calls regarding their films' release. In April, in a game-changing move, Laxmmi Bomb became the first big-ticket movie to pursue discussions about a digital release. Six months and a string of digital premieres later, as the Akshay Kumar-starrer is poised for a Diwali release on Disney+Hotstar, producer Tusshar Kapoor says shifting gears to an OTT release was a practical, though difficult, decision.

"The movie was originally expected to release in cinemas in May. But we had a new set of circumstances, and took an informed and logical decision in the light of the events. As the makers, we wanted to show the film to a large audience. This move felt right because more people will watch it online than in theatres at this point of time. We are taking the film beyond geographical restrictions. Disney+Hotstar has a massive following due to the Indian Premier League. We believe in Akshay Kumar and his fan base. Plus, this film is different from masala movies, and good content works regardless of screen size," reasons the producer.



Tusshar Kapoor

When the makers of the horror-comedy — which is a remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil hit, Muni: Kanchana (2011) — announced its digital release, the distributors had expressed their displeasure. Ask Kapoor if the move created a rift, and he explains, "There is no animosity. When things go back to normal, cinemas will always be the first preference. The circumstances compelled us to work our way around things. This was never intentional; movies are always made for theatres first."

Reports suggest that the November 9 offering may enjoy a simultaneous theatrical and OTT release as several states have reopened cinemas from October 15. "Things are changing every day, so one can't rule out the possibility. [The decision] is up to the distributors. For now, it's a Disney+Hotstar release," asserts Kapoor.

