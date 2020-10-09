Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Get ready to be scared and entertained with the biggest laughter riot this year!

It's been a long time coming! The world had been waiting with bated breath for Akshay Kumar's much-talked-about film, Laxmmi Bomb, and its trailer has finally dropped. Also starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar among others, Laxmmi Bomb sure looks like a laughter riot!

Watch the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb below:

Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a comedy horror and is a remake of the hit Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

Akshay Kumar in his transgender avatar in Laxmmi Bomb

The film revolves around the life of a man, played by Akshay Kumar, who is possessed by not one or two, but as many as three spirits.

Akshay Kumar doing what he does best in a still from Laxmmi Bomb

"In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn't know existed. It was different from my other characters," Akshay recently said while talking about his transgender character in the film during a virtual press conference.

Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb

So, are you ready to catch Laxmmi Bomb this November? It promises to be an explosive watch!

Apart from this horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Kiara Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs.1.5 Crores To Build A Transgender Home In India

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news