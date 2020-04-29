Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan, says he was one of the finest actors

April 29 is going to be one of the saddest days for all the Irrfan Khan fans and even Hindi Cinema. His untimely and unfortunate demise has shaken and shocked one and all, especially the people from the fraternity who worked with him and knew him as a human and not just an actor. One of them is Akshay Kumar, who did two films with him, Aan - Men At Work and Thank You.

He took to his Twitter account and expressed sorrow on this devastating news. He wrote- "Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.[sic]"

Have a look right here:

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

For all those who don't know about this, Kumar once shared in an interview he gave along with Irrfan Khan to Rajeev Masand, how he was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice for his role in Maqbool, which is regarded as a classic and a nearly perfect film. Both men had a laugh about it. In the same interview, Kumar recalled the day when he was all set to work with the actor for the first time. It was on the sets of Aan, and there was a confrontation scene between them. Kumar had to come in full fury and lash out at Khan, who was playing the antagonist.

Khan, on the other hand, barely reacted to his monologue, as his character, although a villain, was driven by calmness. Kumar said, "I wanted to know what kind of acting is this, here I am saying all my lines with force and here he comes, says his lines and goes away." Seven years later, they united for Anees Bazmee's Thank You, an out-and-out comedy, and a film that showed how versatile this actor is.

May his soul Rest In Peace!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news