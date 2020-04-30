Akshay Kumar on Rishi Kapoor's demise: Feels like we're in a nightmare

It's another dark day for Indian cinema. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning, April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukaemia. He was 67.

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Kapoor in Namastey London and Patiala House, took to Twitter to express shock and sorrow at Kapoor's passing. He wrote, "It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare... just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

It truly feels like a nightmare of the worst kind, one we can't seem to wake up from. Indian and global cinema has lost a true doyen of the art, and the loss has hit us hard.

Yesterday, the brilliant Irrfan Khan, too, left us after battling neuroendocrine cancer for two years. He was 53.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news