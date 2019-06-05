Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi: I always enjoy doing my own stunts in films
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba
Actor Akshay Kumar, known for doing his own stunts, says shooting bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was extra special.
"I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films," Akshay said in a statement.
"Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," he said.
The place holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career.
Reliance Entertainment is presenting the film, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the "Kesari" star in "Simmba".
Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in "Sooryavanshi". The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and will see Neena Gupta essay role of Akshay's mother.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Akshay Kumar is clueless over how much he should charge for a film!