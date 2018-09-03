Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta get nostalgic as Sangharsh clocks 19 years

bollywood

As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film Sangharsh completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories

Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta

As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film "Sangharsh" completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.

Preity tweeted: "After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor, I would probably be Reet Oberoi from 'Sangharsh'. Thank you to the Bhatts and Tanuja for this opportunity. Thank you Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana for making it so special. 19 years Of 'Sangharsh'."

Retweeting her post, Akshay tweeted: "The sentiment is mutual."

Also starring actor Ashutosh Rana as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, "Sangharsh" is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured Alia Bhatt as a child actor.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long break with "Bhaiaji Superhit", while Akshay Kumar will be next seen in "Housefull 4" and "Kesari".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever