Akshay Kumar reveals his father was suffering from cancer when he shot for Waqt

bollywood

In an interview, Akshay Kumar reveals that just like the plot of his film, Waqt - The Race Against Time, his father, too, was suffering from cancer while Akshay had to continue shooting for the film

Akshay Kumar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar's film Waqt - The Race Against Time (2005) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Chopra won several hearts and struck an emotional chord with many. The film's plot was similar to Akshay's real life back then. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor revealed why his film Waqt - The Race Against Time will be etched in his heart forever.

Akshay Kumar said that his father, Hari Om Bhatia was suffering from cancer while in the film, his onscreen father, Amitabh Bachchan's character also suffered from the illness. "That time even my father had cancer. And in the film, Mr Bachchan's character also had cancer. If you see those scenes, they are real. It was a very hard film for me emotionally. There were so many times when the scene was over but I couldn't stop my emotions. Which is why this film will always be in my memory," said the 51-year-old actor.

Akshay also said that this connection with his real life made the film a memorable one for him.

The actor is now gearing up for Kesari's release. The film is based on the bravest battle ever fought - The Battle of Saragarhi (1897). In this battle, 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Kesari, presented by Zee Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Azure Entertainment and produced by Dharma Productions, releases on March 21, 2019.

Apart from this film, Akshay has also forayed into the digital world with Amazon's The End. At the announcement of this show, Akshay revealed that he joined the web era on son, Aarav Bhatia's, request.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar flags off run to create awareness around menstruation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only