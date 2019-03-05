Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire at the launch of his digital debut

television

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his digital debut with Amazon prime's web series

Akshay Kumar setting the stage on fire. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

At an event held in South Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar announced that he is all set to foray into the digital medium with Amazon Prime Video Original and Abundantia Entertainment's joint venture, which is an action-packed thriller series. The edge-of-the-seat show is tentatively titled, The End. Daredevil Akshay Kumar who is known for his unmatched skill of stunts and action, walked the ramp with fire blazing on his body at the launch of his first ever digital show.

Giving a glimpse into the high octane and largely scaled sequences in the show, Akshay Kumar walked the stage with his body set on fire. The upcoming show was launched at an event in Mumbai and witnessed the presence of Akshay Kumar, Jennifer Salke, Vijay Subramaniam and Vikram Malhotra.

Stepping into the digital medium with an action based thriller show, Akshay Kumar has undoubtedly piqued the interests of the audience. When the actor was asked what convinced him to enter this medium, the Khiladi actor revealed that it was his son Aarav Bhatia (16) who asked him to do this. Akshay added that his son is his teacher and he inspired him to get into the digital space and said that it's always amazing to learn from youngsters.

Adding further about being associated with the action genre, Akshay Kumar said that he always considers himself a stuntman first and then an actor.

The multi-season show is currently at the formative stage and will lure action lovers across the globe. Talking about this show to IANS, Amazon Studios' head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement about the project and shared how Akshay played an important role in finding the right subject.

"We are announcing the big show with Akshay. It is a big thriller and will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with action and intrigue," Salke told IANS.

"Akshay has been personally involved in the development of the idea. He has worked closely with James (James Farrell, the head of international originals) over a period of time," she said.

Talking about the conception of the project, Farrell said: "We loved Akshay's screen evolution. He has worked on social movies, action movies.

"We started meeting him years ago and it has been a multi-year conversation. He wanted something action-based, not a single season but a multi-season show. He called me one day saying he has got an idea and I said, 'Great, I am coming over'. He said he was in London, so I went to London to discuss the idea and that's how we started work on the project."

In a statement, Akshay said: "From the very concept of the show, I am working closely with the team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can't wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series.

"The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them".

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS