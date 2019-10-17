This is where you can know about Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol's love stories

The Kapil Sharma Show is one platform every Bollywood celebrity graces with his/her presence to promote their films. And when you have a fun film like Housefull 4, you have to expect everyone associated with this comedy to arrive on the show. And that's exactly what happened recently when Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Sajid Nadiadwala arrived in fully style to promote their film.

Given the host, Kapil Sharma has interviewed all the actors multiple times before, a major challenge becomes to ensure to ask some questions that have never been asked before. So Sharma asked the men something related to love. He asked whether their proposal was ever rejected or not, and the actors shared their respective stories that led to hilarity.

Riteish said that he is still waiting to find out if his proposal was accepted or rejected because he never heard back from the girl he proposed. Amidst peals of laughter, Ashay Kumar went on to add that he was a shy young man and went out with a girl a couple of times to cafes and movies. But what he didn't realise at that age was that she was expecting more from the relationship. "She probably expected me to be a little more romantic in my approach like hold hands or put my arm around her, which I was too shy to do. And she left me," said Akshay.

Continuing the conversation, Bobby Deol shared that he was in love with a girl but couldn't confess his feelings to her. Bobby shares, "Even I was a shy person and I still am. I was madly in love with a girl in college but very hesitant to confess to her. Once I was sitting a library when she asked me to donate blood for her father." He thought it is a good chance to initiate the conversation. He adds, "But when I went to donate blood, I got nervous looking at the needles and I ended up with high BP due to which I couldn't donate blood. There I missed the chance of interacting with her and couldn't get another one."

Given the madness that show promises to exude, we can only assume the film would be equally boisterous and maddening. Housefull 4 is all set to release this Diwali on October 25, 2019.

