Akshay Kumar shares video of daughter Nitara working out at home

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always promoted healthy lifestyle over everything else and even this time he shared an essential parenting tip for all his fans by posting a video of his little daughter Nitara Bhatia working out on Sunday morning.

The Gold actor shared an adorable video of his little one exercising early morning, he captioned the video as, "Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example.Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia. [sic]"

The doting father always makes it a point to follow a disciplined life and likes to mix different workout routines. This video is definitely a proof that not just him but his kids also follow the fit lifestyle religiously.

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in '2.0' which also stars Rajinikanth. He also has a few other movies in his kitty including 'Kesari', 'Housefull 4' and the multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which also fearures Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI