Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt birthday wish for Rajinikanth

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday dug out a priceless photograph of him with one of India's superstars Rajinikanth and penned the sweet birthday wish to mark the 70th birthday of the actor.

The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture with the 'Thalaiva' actor. In the snap, the The 'Kesari' star noted, "Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you, sir. Here's wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir" with a warm hug emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Both the legends have shared the same screen space in 2018 action/science fiction movie '2.0'which turned out to be a blockbuster in the horizon of India cinema. The post shared by the 'Khiladi' actor garnered more than seven lakh views within a few minutes of being posted.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever