Akshay Kumar takes a ride on Mumbai Metro; shares his experience

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller drama Laxmmi Bomb, was shooting in Ghatkopar on September 18. The actor, who had to reach Versova at the peak hours, ditched his car and opted for Mumbai Metro to reach sooner.

Not only this, but Akshay also shared a video on social media to share his experience with the fans on how he got stuck in a jam and decided to take the Mumbai Metro. When the actor was at a loss as to how he might reach his destination, Raj Mehta, his director of the upcoming film Good Newwz, suggested Akshay could try a ride on the Metro, and that it would save his time.

Watch the entire video right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onSep 18, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Akshay also elaborated that had he tried reaching Versova from Ghatkopar by road, he would have easily spent a couple of hours, if not more, to reach his destination. On Metro, it took him just about 20 minutes to reach Versova. Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's sister also commented on the video: "Too cute! U look so thrilled about going in the metro so much childlike excitement [sic]"

Akshay Kumar added that the Metro seemed ideal during Mumbai's heavy rains when water flooded the roads. Here's how Mumbai Metro authorities thanked Akshay.

We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) September 18, 2019

Akshay is the second actor to have come out and praised the Mumbai Metro after Amitabh Bachchan, at a time when most Bollywood stars have been protesting the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony to build a Metro car shed.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's professional commitments, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Katrina Kaif, Laxmmi Bomb, where he will be sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani for the very first time, and Good Newwz, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from these films, Akshay will also be in a historical drama, Prithviraj Chauhan, reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.

