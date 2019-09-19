Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 teaser to be attached with War

Before the audiences reunite with their favourite cop Chulbul Pandey at cinemas this December, Salman Khan is ensuring that Dabangg 3 generates sufficient buzz. Come October, the superstar will tease his fans with glimpses into the world of the Robin Hood-styled cop. mid-day has learnt that the teaser of Dabangg 3 will be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's actioner War, with the trailer being unveiled with this year's Diwali release, Housefull 4.

A trade source says, "Salman and producer Arbaaz Khan have planned a double treat for the superstar's fans. A 90-second teaser will be attached with War, hours after it is unveiled on social media on October 1. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, which hits screens on October 25, will carry the three-minute trailer. Salman personally chose these movies, knowing that fans will flock to the theatres to catch up on the holiday releases, and it will, in turn, ensure maximum eyeballs for his actioner."

While the first promo is expected to showcase the two avatars of Chulbul Pandey — one in present-day, and the other, as the 20-something before he turns into an unconventional messiah for the oppressed — it won't feature the film's antagonist Kichcha Sudeep. "The Kannada star, as well as Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, will be introduced in the trailer."

