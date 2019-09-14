Dabangg 3 climax sequence: Salman Khan goes shirtless for action scene

A few days ago, the makers of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 shared the film's poster, and it has been loved immensely by the superstar's fans. The film's last leg took place between September 4 to 8. Not only this, he did his trademark style of going bare-body for an action sequence that required immense training and strength. No wonder, we were treated with a lot of workout and strength-building videos by Salman Khan on his Twitter account.

Dabanng 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva, and before the third instalment's inception, there were talks and curiosity to know if the audience would get to see Salman Khan as the cop, Chulbul Pandey, his witty dialogues and antics, all along.

The cop drama will also be Salman Khan's first-ever movie to be dubbed and released in multiple languages. It marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, Wanted. According to sources, the decision to release the movie in multiple languages has been taken to cater to the mass appeal that the star possesses where Salman Khan is a Pan-Indian superstar with unparalleled popularity and fan-following and on top of that, Prabhu Deva is one of the biggest South Indian stars in the country.

The 53-year-old actor has completed 30 years in the film industry and talking about the same, in an interview with IIFA, he said, "It's been 30 years that I have been working in this industry. Earlier, they would give me names like Sallu, Salle, Salman, Bantai, and now it is Bhai or Bhaijaan. It has taken a long time to achieve that. I am really happy with this growth and I am very happy with the way fans look at me."

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

