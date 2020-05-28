Akshay Kumar to the rescue; donates Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA

Superstar Akshay Kumar has sprung into action again to help those affected by the pandemic. After a series of sizeable donations, the actor has come to the rescue of daily-wage workers who are struggling to stay afloat amidst the lockdown. Kumar has helped the members of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) by donating Rs 45 lakh.



Sajid Nadiadwala

"We are grateful to Akshay for helping in such trying times," said Amit Behl, senior joint secretary, CINTAA. He added, "The initiative was taken up by executive committee member and actor Ayub Khan. He roped in Jaaved Jaaferi to help connect with Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar.



Amit Behl

Without any delay, Akshay requested for the list of our members. We have been receiving messages of gratitude from the 1,500 daily wagers he helped." Kumar and Nadiadwala transferred Rs 3000 into every member's bank account. "They have assured us that they will do whatever is needed to help the members," said Behl.

