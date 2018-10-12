Akshay Kumar wants Housefull 4 shoot cancelled, Sajid Khan steps down as director

bollywood

Sajid Khan steps down as Housefull 4 director after accusations of alleged sexual harassment. Akshay Kumar says that he won't work with proven offenders

In the wake of #MeToo movement, several names from the film industry have popped up. After Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and Vikas Bahl, fresh accusations of alleged sexual harassment have been made on filmmaker Sajid Khan by actress, Saloni Chopra. Sajid is currently shooting for the fourth instalment of the renowned comic franchise Housefull.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of Housefull franchise since the inception, returned from a family holiday on Thursday night. After landing in Mumbai, he read about the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in the film industry, and how his director Sajid Khan's name was also a part of it. Reacting to it, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account on Friday morning and requested the producers to cancel the film's shoot until further investigation. The 51-year-old actor also affirmed that he will not work with proven offenders.

This is what Akshay Kumar's tweeted: "I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve [sic]."

Here is his tweet:

Talking on the same lines, Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna also said, "Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on."

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

This is Saloni Chopra's narration of what happened with her:

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@redheadchopra) October 11, 2018

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, and alleged accusation of sexual harassment against filmmaker Sajid Khan, he has stepped down as Housefull 4 director.

