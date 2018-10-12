Vidhu Vinod Chopra's statement: Willing to take harsh action against Zain Khan Durrani

bollywood

Months after Onir informed Vidhu Vinod Chopra of physical assault allegations levelled against Zain Khan Durrani, latter to take measures against lead of his next

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Zain Khan Durrani, who features in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's yet-untitled next, was accused of physical assault ­by former girlfriend Saloni Chopra in a social media blog, in May (without the person being explicitly named). Incidentally, director Onir, who had launched Durrani with Kuch Bheege Alfaaz, had taken note of Saloni's post in the same month. The director points out that though he had brought these allegations to Vidhu's attention, the studio continued to collaborate with Durrani.



Saloni Chopra

Onir says, "When I got to know about Zain assaulting the girls, I informed those working at Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production about Zain."

When we reached out to Vinod Chopra Films (VCF), the studio issued a statement that read, "By the time, Onir brought the matter to our attention on May 21, we had already shot a substantial portion of the film. VCF confronted Zain who refuted the allegations. If the aggrieved person shares her grievances with us, we are willing to take harsh action against Zain. We condemn any abuse and are committed to creating a safe workplace for men and women."



Zain Khan and Onir

However, the studio remained unavailable for comment after Saloni went public with her accusations last evening.



Sajid Khan

The list goes on

In her blog, Saloni accused Sajid Khan of repeated sexual harassment. Besides flashing her, Khan also asked her to spread her legs when she sits. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai too has been outed in a separate anonymous post.

