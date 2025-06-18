Under the new rules, a 25–50 per cent manpower shortfall will cost contractors Rs 1 lakh per day and anything above 50 per cent will trigger a Rs 2 lakh daily fine, an official statement said

The new workflow policy is designed to keep the city’s sprawling metro expansion firmly on schedule, MMRDA said. Representational Pic/File

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday introduced a new 'manpower mobilisation policy' under which the contractors will be held accountable for delays stemming from workforce shortages, an official statement said.

The new workflow policy is designed to keep the city’s sprawling metro expansion firmly on schedule, it said.

"MMRDA has rolled out a manpower mobilisation policy that holds contractors accountable for delays stemming from workforce shortages. This is not just about penalties it’s about discipline, commitment, and delivering promises to over 2 crore citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," an official statement said.

It said that with more than 150 km of metro lines under active construction, the stakes could not be higher. And now, with strict penalties targeting workforce shortfalls, MMRDA is sending an unmistakable message, 'delivery timelines are sacred'.

"Missed Key Dates (KDs) will incur additional contractual penalties," the statement said.

The penalties are swift and severe -- but officials say it’s not just about holding the contractors accountable. It is about reinforcing a culture of discipline, urgency, and accountability across Mumbai’s metro development.

With periodic site audits and routine manpower reviews now becoming standard practice, the MMRDA is tightening the screws on project laggards, the statement said, adding that the aim is clear -- deliver what’s promised, on time, every time.

“We are not just building metro lines, we are building trust,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, under whose leadership the Mumbai Metro blueprint has evolved into one of the most ambitious in the country.

“This policy is not punitive it’s progressive. It ensures that intent is matched with execution. The world is watching how India builds its cities, and Mumbai must lead by example,” CM Fadnavis said.

Echoing the same urgency, Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde emphasised,

“This is about momentum. With MMRDA’s scale of operations, there’s no room for compromise. Every delay is a missed opportunity for the people of Mumbai.”

The MMRDA statement said the message is loud and clear, no prior notice and no exceptions, Mumbai Metro delivery timelines are non-negotiable. It is one of the most structured approaches MMRDA has adopted to hold contractors accountable and ensure timely delivery of metro projects.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner and a key architect behind the MMRDA’s systems-focused approach, underscored how sharper management is already showing results.

"We appointed dedicated team leaders for each metro package and that has made a measurable difference in site progress. This new policy is the next logical step. We are aiming to commission of multiple metro corridors by the end of this year. We are not just working faster we’re working smarter,” he said.