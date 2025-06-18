Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MMRDA rolls out manpower policy to keep Mumbai Metro work on track contractors to be fined for delays

MMRDA rolls out 'manpower policy' to keep Mumbai Metro work on track, contractors to be fined for delays

Updated on: 18 June,2025 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Under the new rules, a 25–50 per cent manpower shortfall will cost contractors Rs 1 lakh per day and anything above 50 per cent will trigger a Rs 2 lakh daily fine, an official statement said

MMRDA rolls out 'manpower policy' to keep Mumbai Metro work on track, contractors to be fined for delays

The new workflow policy is designed to keep the city’s sprawling metro expansion firmly on schedule, MMRDA said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
MMRDA rolls out 'manpower policy' to keep Mumbai Metro work on track, contractors to be fined for delays
x
00:00

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday introduced a new 'manpower mobilisation policy' under which the contractors will be held accountable for delays stemming from workforce shortages, an official statement said.

The new workflow policy is designed to keep the city’s sprawling metro expansion firmly on schedule, it said.


"MMRDA has rolled out a manpower mobilisation policy that holds contractors accountable for delays stemming from workforce shortages. This is not just about penalties it’s about discipline, commitment, and delivering promises to over 2 crore citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," an official statement said.


It said that with more than 150 km of metro lines under active construction, the stakes could not be higher. And now, with strict penalties targeting workforce shortfalls, MMRDA is sending an unmistakable message, 'delivery timelines are sacred'.

Under the new rules, a 25–50 per cent manpower shortfall will cost contractors Rs 1 lakh per day and anything above 50 per cent will trigger a Rs 2 lakh daily fine.

"Missed Key Dates (KDs) will incur additional contractual penalties," the statement said.

The penalties are swift and severe -- but officials say it’s not just about holding the contractors accountable. It is about reinforcing a culture of discipline, urgency, and accountability across Mumbai’s metro development.

With periodic site audits and routine manpower reviews now becoming standard practice, the MMRDA is tightening the screws on project laggards, the statement said, adding that the aim is clear -- deliver what’s promised, on time, every time.

“We are not just building metro lines, we are building trust,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, under whose leadership the Mumbai Metro blueprint has evolved into one of the most ambitious in the country.

“This policy is not punitive it’s progressive. It ensures that intent is matched with execution. The world is watching how India builds its cities, and Mumbai must lead by example,” CM Fadnavis said.

Echoing the same urgency, Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde emphasised,

“This is about momentum. With MMRDA’s scale of operations, there’s no room for compromise. Every delay is a missed opportunity for the people of Mumbai.”

The MMRDA statement said the message is loud and clear, no prior notice and no exceptions, Mumbai Metro delivery timelines are non-negotiable. It is one of the most structured approaches MMRDA has adopted to hold contractors accountable and ensure timely delivery of metro projects.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner and a key architect behind the MMRDA’s systems-focused approach, underscored how sharper management is already showing results.

"We appointed dedicated team leaders for each metro package and that has made a measurable difference in site progress. This new policy is the next logical step. We are aiming to commission of multiple metro corridors by the end of this year. We are not just working faster we’re working smarter,” he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai metro MMRDA mumbai transport mumbai news mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK