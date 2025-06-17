Breaking News
CIDCO rolls out QR-based ticketing system on Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1

Updated on: 17 June,2025 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

The system went live on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in CIDCO's push for Common Mobility Solutions. An upgrade from the Automatic Fare Collection system, it aims to make travel more convenient and efficient for commuters

The new ticketing system was inaugurated at Belapur Metro Station by CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel in the presence of other officials. PIC/CIDCO

In a major push towards integrated urban mobility, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has officially rolled out a Quick Response (QR)-based paper ticketing system for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 (Belapur-Pendhar). The system went live on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in CIDCO's efforts to adopt Common Mobility Solutions for public transportation.

The new ticketing system was inaugurated at Belapur Metro Station by CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel in the presence of other officials.


CIDCO said it is an upgrade from the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), to make travel more convenient and efficient for commuters.


“This initiative is part of CIDCO’s broader vision to deliver a world-class commuting experience through smart and inclusive mobility solutions,” Goel said at the launch.

CIDCO is also working to introduce additional digital ticketing options:

A mobile-ticketing app

WhatsApp-based ticketing

Integration with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)

These features are expected to be rolled out in the coming months to enhance commuter convenience, said CIDCO.

The QR-based ticketing system has been designed and implemented by M/s Aurionpro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., under the supervision of CIDCO and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro).

Metro Line-1 serves as a key corridor for thousands of daily commuters in Navi Mumbai. With the introduction of smart ticketing, CIDCO aims to increase ridership and improve overall commuter satisfaction.

