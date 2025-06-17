Since January 2025, a total number of 31 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 30 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said

Maharashtra has reported 2,108 positive Covid-19 cases since January 2025. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, with 17 of them in Mumbai alone. The state now has an active tally of 489 patients, a public health department's bulletin said.

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,108 positive patients since January 2025.

According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Since January 2025, a total number of 31 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 30 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 31 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient, a woman, had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

Apart from some parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

With addition of fresh cases reported on June 17, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 880, the bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 17 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-2, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-2 , Kalyan Municipal Corporation-1, Raigad-1, Panvel-1, Pune-2, Pune Municipal Corporation-14, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-1, Solapur Municipal Corporation-16, Kolhapur-2, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-2, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation-3 and Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported three cases.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

The bulletin further said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.