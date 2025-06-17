There were several worried-looking commuters trying to flag down any kind of transport to get them to their destination, and some scenes looked desperate. With all this going on, several commuters were complaining how they got scammed, with auto drivers, especially, overcharging

Heavy rain turned manic Monday into panic Monday as Mumbaikars were awaiting various modes of transport to their workplaces in the morning. One caught sight of a number of people looking perplexed, as they seemed marooned in the absence of last-mile connectivity to their destinations.

There were a number of worried-looking commuters trying to flag down any kind of transport to get them to their destination, and some scenes looked desperate. With all this going on, several commuters were complaining how they got scammed, with auto drivers, especially, overcharging and insisting that they would not operate by the meter since it was a very wet day.

As it is, we do see shared autos and regular ones, too, charging at will near railway stations. There have been so many reports about overcharging, not going via the meter on a regular basis. On days like yesterday, when commuting is a huge challenge, this gets compounded, and people are then at the mercy of intra-city transport.

It is at these times that traffic authorities need to be on the road, monitoring the situation. Just like we see cops stationed at different points on the roads during these times, guiding traffic, there has to be a response if complaints come in about people being held to ransom by ad hoc, exorbitant fares during these difficult times.

Traffic authorities must act fast, fining drivers who are overcharging, and in fact, a repeat offence must warrant confiscation of licences. Just like warnings to shopkeepers not to take advantage during times of crisis by hoarding essentials, messages must go out that overcharging will result in strict action.

Fares need to be fair under any circumstances, as laxity in action will see overcharging become a ‘regular’ feature on our roads.