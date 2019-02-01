Akshay Kumar was never good at academics

bollywood

Akshay Kumar says he was never good at academics but with his hard work and parents' blessings, he managed pretty well

Akshay Kumar

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he was never good at academics but with his hard work and parents' blessings, he managed pretty well. Akshay on Wednesday evening re-tweeted a small video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about how there is more to life than just examinations.

He was motivating students and parents through an interaction session called Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0. The interactive session was held by Modi for students appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations.

Akshay captioned the video: "Something I related to... I was never good at academics but with god's grace, my parents blessings and hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I would like to reiterate to students and parents, there is more to life than just exams."

Something I related to...I was never good at academics but with God’s grace, my parents blessings & hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I’d like to reiterate to students & parents,there’s more to life than just exams.https://t.co/olZ0Bi1M6q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2019

On the acting front, Akshay, who was last seen on screen in 2.0, is currently busy shooting for his next Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to participate in marathon aimed at tackling menstrual taboos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever