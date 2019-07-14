Akshay Kumar wishes good luck to women scientists leading Chandrayaan-2 mission

bollywood

Akshay Kumar sends his wishes to women team leading Chandrayaan-2.

Akshay Kumar is known for his real and relevant performances and choice of films, and his upcoming Mission Mangal is one such film. The film is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO in November 2013.



Now, with the Project Director and the Mission Director of India's upcoming second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 being women, Akshay Kumar has sent his best wishes to the scientists for the launch.



"India's second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India's history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you," Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

India’s second space mission to the moon, #Chandrayaan2 is led by two women scientists of @isro , a first in India’s history! Sending my best to the rocket women and #ISRO team, more power to you! pic.twitter.com/AX6e8335YK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 is India's most ambitious second lunar mission. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed Bahubali, at 2:51 am on July 15.

Besides Mission Mangal, Akshay will also be seen in Good News, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and Sooryavanshi, a cop drama. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorism squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS