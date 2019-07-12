Akshay Kumar reveals he hasn't read Twinkle Khanna's books!

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, who loves performing dangerous stunts, posted a picture of himself with his wife Twinkle Khanna and author Jeffrey Archer

Pic: Instagram/@akshaykumar

The power couple of Bollywood - superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Twinkle Khanna are known for their hits and bits on social media. Recently, Akshay just made a revelation that might make life difficult for him at home. The 51-year-old star, who loves performing dangerous stunts, posted a picture of himself with his wife Twinkle Khanna and author Jeffrey Archer.

In his caption, Akshay revealed that Twinkle last book Pajamas Are Forgiving hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Jeffrey Archer's hit novel Kane And Abel celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. However, he also made a confession, one that might take you all by surprise!

The actor revealed that he hasn't read the books written by his wife. He also shared that he hasn't read Archer's books either but then, he isn't married to him!

"Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers," Akshay wrote.

This post leaves us wondering if 'Mrs Funnybones' author knew that already and, if she didn't, what repercussions her husband will face.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in a cop drama, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

Apart from the cop drama, Akshay will also be seen in Mission Mangal. Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 2013, to put a space probe in planet Mars' orbit. Helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by PadMan director R Balki, the film is slated to release on August 15 this year along with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho.

