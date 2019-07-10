Indian Space Research Organization responds to the teaser of Mission Mangal

bollywood

Akshay Kumar in a still from the teaser

Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch of the teaser of his much-awaited film Mission Mangal. Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013, to put a space probe in planet Mars' orbit.

While ISRO is all set to launch Chandrayaan 2 in a few days, the official Instagram handle of ISRO has now responded on Mission Mangal's teaser. It says, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. India to be a space superpower. Few Days to go for achieving new Milestone! #Chandrayaan2"

Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he chose to do Mission Mangal. He did the film especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars. He shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account giving details about the movie. "I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post.

"#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!" he tweeted.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by PadMan director R Balki, the film is slated to release on August 15 this year along with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho.

