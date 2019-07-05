Akshay Kumar: Doing Mission Mangal for my daughter and children her age

bollywood

Akshay Kumar also hopes that 'Mission Mangal' will be an entertainer and an inspiration for kids and help them familiarise with the incredible story of India's mission to Mars

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar released the poster of his upcoming sci-fi film, Mission Mangal. The actor also announced its release date, which is the Independence Day, August 15. The actor shared two posts, the first one being the release date and the second post had Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu with Akshay in the poster.

Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he chose upon doing Mission Mangal. He did the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars. He shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account giving details about the movie. "I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post

"#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!" he tweeted.

The movie based on a true story of India's mission to Mars is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary and Akshay Kumar plays a scientist in this film.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in the pivotal roles. Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15 this year along with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho.

Other Akshay Kumar films that released on Independence Day are Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Rustom among others.

