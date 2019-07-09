Mission Mangal teaser: A film about ordinary people doing extraordinary things

bollywood

The makers of Mission Mangal have released the teaser of the action drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. Check it out!

Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's upcoming action-drama film, titled Mission Mangal, is based on the incredible story of India's mission to Mars. Akshay recently released the poster of Mission Mangal. The actor also announced its release date, which is the Independence Day, August 15.

The makers of Mission Mangal have now released the teaser of the action drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. Check it out!

Watch the teaser of Mission Mangal here:

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the teaser with his fans. He wrote, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here. #MissionMangalTeaser out now!"

Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he chose to do Mission Mangal. He did the film especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars. He shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account giving details about the movie. "I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post.

"#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!" he tweeted.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by PadMan director R Balki, the film is slated to release on August 15 this year along with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's film, Saaho.

Also read: Akshay Kumar: Doing Mission Mangal for my daughter and children her age

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates