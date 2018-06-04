Akshay Kumar's stairway to health

When Akshay Kumar, ran down a flight of stairs after attending a brand endorsement event at a hotel in Juhu



Akshay Kumar at the event in Juhu. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Life is easier when you take the stairs. B-Town's fitness enthusiast, Akshay Kumar, ran down a flight of stairs after attending a brand endorsement event at a hotel in Juhu. It must have been tough for the security folk to match his pace. Akshay Kumar was attending the launch event of an anti-cancer product on Saturday.

"I think audience also must understand whom to follow and whom not to follow. I feel endorsing harmful product or service is incorrect. I would urge them not to endorse such things because people look up to them and imitate them so, I hope people get this message clear and straight and they will stay away from these products", Akshay said of top celebrities in the film industry endorse harmful products which are injurious to health like alcohol and tobacco.

When asked if he would recommend the product to his friends in Bollywood, Akshay said: "Yes definitely.. Whether it is friend or enemy, Svarn Sathi is made for everyone. I hope people will use it. I think it's very beneficial and a good thing. It fights with harmful elements which are in our body. In fact, I will gift this product to my friends as a Diwali gift."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS