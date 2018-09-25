Akshay Kumar's sweetest birthday wish for daughter Nitara is adorable!

bollywood

Gold actor Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter Nitara on Instagram, and this is the cutest thing on the internet today!

Nitara with Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Instagram

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, celebrated his son Aarav's birthday on September 15. The Gold actor posted an inspiring post for his son, and netizens couldn't stop wishing Aarav on his 15th birthday. Today, on September 25, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turned a year older. This little munchkin is now six years old, and Akshay wished his adorable daughter on Instagram.

The actor posted: "My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn't know existed. Please don't grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess [sic]"

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2001, and the duo is blessed with two kids - Aarav (15) and Nitara (6).

On the work front, the teaser of his upcoming sci-fi film 2.0 was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and crossed 32 million in a day. The film also features superstar Rajinikanth. Akshay plays an antagonist in the film. Shankar's 2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran (Robot) (2010).

