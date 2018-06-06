Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to release in China on June 8

Toilet Hero will release in over 4,300 screens across China, reflecting a 50 per cent higher screen count compared to its original release in India

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment is releasing Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in China on June 8, re-titled as Toilet Hero in Mandarin for Chinese audiences.

The film is co-produced through Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks' collaborative banner, Plan C Studios, with Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

The release marks Reliance Entertainment's return to the Chinese market after 3 Idiots, read a statement.

It has already been screened to an overwhelming response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018, at an event attended by director Narayan Singh and creative producers Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

"I am delighted our film is continuing to break new grounds. Our issues and cultures bear a lot of similarity and I hope Toilet Hero gets the same appreciation and love in China", said Akshay Kumar.

The film is a socially relevant, satirical comedy in support of a campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said: "We are very proud to release Toilet Hero in China this week, and expect the film to strike an emotional chord with audiences there, just as the film delighted Indian audiences".

Tang Media Partners, a Reliance Entertainment affiliate, are the licensee of the distribution rights in China.

The film will be released by Lianrui Picture, executive distributor with the China Film Group.

In India, Toilet Ek Prem Katha was presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment, and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Friday Filmworks and Abundantia Entertainment.

