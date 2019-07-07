Aladdin continues to reign at box office, surpasses $800M mark worldwide

hollywood

The Top 5 'Aladdin' markets thus far, Deadline reports, are Japan (USD 71.6M), Korea (USD 62.5M), China (USD 53.3M), UK (USD 43.3M) and Mexico (USD 32.3M).

Aladdin

The live-action adaptation of Disney's animated film 'Aladdin' continues to rule box offices globally till date. The much-loved film featuring Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, managed to earn USD 897.3 million and has become one of the studio's biggest live-action titles ever, reported Deadline.

The movie, which is attracting viewers because of the merits and genre, has garnered equal popularity as 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'The Jungle Book,' 'Alice in Wonderland,' and three of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

The flick which is helmed by Guy Ritchie is currently the 3rd biggest film of the year worldwide, and unsurprisingly is No. 1 movie of this year so far outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this week, Will Smith thanked his fans for making 'Aladdin' biggest film ever at the worldwide box office.

"To be in this game as long as I've been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," Will said in a video post.

'Aladdin' is a fantasy film based on the popular story of Aladdin and the magical lamp.

