Alaia F and Jay Shewakramani sign three-film deal

After working with actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F on the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films has signed Alaia for a three-film deal. Speaking of the deal with the debutante, Shewakramani said: "I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that 'yes, I want to do this'."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. It will release on November 29.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates