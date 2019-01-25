Alaia Furniturewalla pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe, sketches her portrait

bollywood

Alaia Furniturewalla has studied visual arts as a higher level subject

Alaia Furniturewalla and the portrait made by her.

Alaia F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, will soon be making her big Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Nitin Kakkar's family comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaia will be playing Khan's teenage daughter in the film, that rolls next year.

Interestingly, the gorgeous actress who has been gearing up for her acting debut possesses a skill beyond acting. It's learned that Alaia likes to paint and her recent Marilyn Monroe picture that she has created certainly justifies her artistic expertise.

A source informs, "Alaia likes to paint and she has learnt Visual Arts as a Higher Level subject. She has also studied a studio art course at Oxford University and got A-plus grade for the craft."

While a string of newcomers are making their inroads into the Hindi film industry, insiders have been placing their bets on Alaia, who is quite the social media sensation. From sexy selfies to hot bikini pictures, Alaia Furniturewalla's Instagram photos are all about glitz and glamour! We must say, Alaia looks Bollywood ready!

Recently, she also shared a video of herself dancing on the iconic Ravena Tandon song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, and the video has got her followers going bonkers behind her sizzling dance moves.

