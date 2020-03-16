Alan Fenandes: I am glad that Mixed Martial Arts has lately got recognition

In recent times, sports in India has gained a lot of popularity. Among many sports like cricket, kabaddi, hockey, and football, there are various other sports that have lately started getting recognition among the audience. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that is getting popular among the people. The man who has been a pioneer in developing MMA in India is none other than Alan Fenandes. He is the founder of MMA Matrix – a fitness center chain which is in association with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. In February last month, Fenandes was present in the UAE to launch the Matrix Fight Night franchise at the Al Nasr Sports Club.

The event also saw veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The event had tied up with Tiger's recently released film Baaghi 3 for a promotional campaign. The leading lady of the film Shraddha Kapoor along with Disha Patani also graced the event last month. Matrix Fight Night (MFN) has earlier had 3 editions in India and this time it has made its debut in the Emirates. A total of 14 MMA fighters comprised the bill including 2 female competitors in the mix. The first MFN bout between Pawan Goyat and Sumeet Khade with the latter delivering a knockout punch within 90 seconds after which Goyat was stretchered out.

Witnessing it live, Alan Fenandes said, "It was a mad experience to see the bout. I am glad that MMA has lately got recognition and is an emerging sport among sports enthusiasts. Tiger Shroff is taking Martial Arts to a new level and I am really proud of him. MFN had a promotional campaign with Baaghi 3 and it is a huge thing that Tiger is promoting the sport in his films as well." With an experience of more than 17 years, Alan Fenandes has got various recognitions including a WKL Asian Kickboxing champion, a 2004 world champion in Abu Pro Kickboxing and MMA undefeated world champion in the Clash of Champions between the years 2005 and 2007.

