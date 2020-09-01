Alaya F bags her first award for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman

Ever since she made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, Alaya F has become the talk of tinsel town for not just a strong debut but also how dedicated she is to her craft. Recently, the actress won her first-ever award for her debut film as the ‘Fresh Face Female’ at a Beauty Festival and it’s just the beginning for Alaya.

The actress not only played a strong, bold and unconventional character in Jawaani Jaaneman but also stole the limelight while sharing the screen with veteran actors like Saif Ali Khan.

As of now, Alaya is focused on utilising her time to the best of her abilities and is using the lockdown to hone her skills as an actor by taking acting workshops and attending master classes.

