Alaya F shares a practice to be followed in order to be in the industry in the long run!

Alaya F made a phenomenal debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress was such a naturale and had a strong screen presence. The actress received appreciations for her performance from the critics and audiences alike. The debutante had undergone immense training and rehersed a lot for her debut and shares, “Discipline and consistency something that you need to practice to be in the industry for the long run”. We saw the end result and it was so perfect!

Giving her character the required attention and doing full justice to give a brilliant on-screen performance, Alaya proved how hard-work eventually pays off! Alaya is also very well known for her love for kathak and also, is a great artist off-screen. Alaya knows exactly what to focus on for giving a performance that will be loved and appreciated by all.

The girl of the moment Alaya, belives in being prepared for everything. Alaya made all her debuts memorable, after her film she graced the cover of a leading magazine, and a brilliant walk for a leading clothing brand at fashion week. All these are testimonies to the demand, love and versatility that she possesses!

Alaya has built a big fanbase for herself which is multiplying everyday and the actress serves as a great inspiration- hard-work pays off and you can achieve all that you dream! Alaya is currently basking in the success of her next and truly, everyone is looking forward to her next ventures!

