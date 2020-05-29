Alaya F shares some exhilarating moves from her first-ever dance rehearsals and shoot!

Alaya F is known for her remarkable debut in the film Jaawaani Jaaneman where her acting really shone through and she was really radiant. However, there is something else that was really noteworthy about the actress! Yes, we are talking about her incredible vigorous dance moves in the song ‘Gallan Kardi’ from her debut movie.

The actress recently took to social media and posted a snippet of her power-packed dance moves. The video that she posted exhibited the first dance rehearsal of the song ever and also the first time she was shooting for the song. She is seen swaying side to side and then doing a twist towards the end which absolutely made the viewer's hearts flutter! Alaya posted the video with the caption:

"My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!! From sneakers to 6 inch heelsð the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile! #jawaanijaaneman @beingmudassarkhan @abhishri.sen"

