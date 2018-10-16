Alert OLA driver helps nab man who killed woman and stuffed body in bag after sex

crime

Youth who he had picked up to take to the airport, had redirected driver to Malad where he abandoned body of girlfriend inside travelling bag

Mansi Dixit

An alert OLA cab driver has helped the police crack a murder case. The 19-year-old alleged killer has been arrested by the Bangur Nagar police for brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman. He had later abandoned her body, which he had stuffed into a travelling bag, at an isolated spot behind Mindspace in Malad West.

According to police sources, the incident was took place on Monday afternoon inside the accused, Muzammil Sayyed's, flat at Millat Nagar in Jogeshwari West. Police said the accused and the woman, Mansi Dixit, knew each other. She used to run an events and finance company at Andheri and used to live in Shastri Nagar. Sayyed lived with his parents in Millat Nagar and is an FYBCom student. His family hails from Hyderabad.

The police said that after having sex, the two quarrelled, which eventually turned ugly. In a moment of rage, the accused allegedly picked up a wooden stool and hit Dixit on her head. When she fell to the ground, Sayyed strangled her until she stopped breathing. He then stuffed her lifeless body into a travelling bag.

Sometime later, while wondering what to do with the body, he decided to use an OLA cab to dispose of it. He booked a cab to the airport, but just as it was about to turn in the direction of the airport, he told the driver that he wanted he wanted to change direction.

He told the driver to take him to Mindspace in Malad. There, he got out of the cab and paid the driver, telling him to leave. The driver, however, became suspicious because of Sayyed's strange actions and stopped the car a stone's throw away from where he got off.

Within a minute, the driver saw that Sayyed had abandoned the bag and had caught an auto. Shocked, he immediately called the cops, who arrived on the scene and found the woman's body inside.

As the OLA driver had Sayyed's details, he took the cops straight to his house, from where he was taken into custody, sources added. "This is a sensational case and we are investigating it. The accused has been arrested under sections of the IPC," said DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar, Zone 11.

