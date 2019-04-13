Alfeeya Shaikh: The new kid on Bollywoood block

bollywood

Alfeeya Shaikh, the beautiful actress with pyrrhic talent who's a product of the prestigious New York Film Academy, Los Angeles is slowly making her own waves in Bollywood circuit

Alfeeya Shaikh. Does the name ring a bell? Well, the beautiful actress with pyrrihic talent who's a product of the prestigious New York Film Academy, Los Angeles is slowly making her own waves in Bollywood circuit. She recently won the prestigious Jean Luc Godard Best Actress Award at the prestigious Cult Critic Film Festival 2018, which is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Organization and an Official Member of Film Society of Lincoln Centre -New York. A cross-cultural and worldwide judge’s panel (from Asia, Europe, and America) minutely reviewed all submitted films and awarded Alfeeya with Best Actress Award against other 10 nominations from across the globe and is the highest Critic’s award a filmmaker/artist can receive in his/her lifetime.

Well, that's not her only claim to fame. The opulently gifted actress is already winner of several awards nationally and internationally in the Best Actress category including awards and honours at Malta International, Maverick Movie Los Angeles, Cinema London, BareBones USA Film Festivals, NRI Achievers Award, National Human Rights & Social Justice Commission, national award for Marketing Excellence as the "Young Achiever of the Year" presented by Times Network, India Unbound Excellency Award et al.

Alfeeya also entered as Best Actress finalist in Los Angeles Independent, Los Angeles Cinefest, Global Revolution New York, Toronto International, World Film Sanfrancisco, Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation award for her Hindi feature film, Jihad which also has been winning several awards at international film festivals circuit and was recently officially selected for screening at the 71st International Cannes Film Festival 2018. Apart from Bollywood superstars Aishwariya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor, Alfeeya was another beauty that could not go unnoticed walking the red carpet at Cannes 2018 in her Lebanese designer Alisha Ramadan's shimmering golden gown.

To top it, Alfeeya is also an award-winning digital media entrepreneur & a prodigious singer.

"The whole world is my oyster.," says a confident Alfeeya who slips into both commercial and art film formats with equal ease.

Trained in belly dancing and hip hop Alfeeya is also exploring her chances in Hollywood quadrangle. And why not..?

