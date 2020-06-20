Ali Abbas Zafar on Mr India: It is neither a remake nor a reboot

Ali Abbas Zafar's next project is going to be the Mr India trilogy that will be mounted on a huge scale. As the news broke out, there was a backlash from the makers of the original. Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam K Ahuja even criticised the "underhanded" manner in which the remake was conceived of without the knowledge of the original film's leading man. Director Shekhar Kapur had also joined the chorus.

Now, Zafar has said that his film is 'neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film'. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the director said, "It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today's social scenario."

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor continued, "I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina's film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina's film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army."

However, he did not drop any hint on the main lead opposite Katrina Kaif or for the role of Mr India. When asked if he will collaborate with Salman Khan after Tiger Zinda Hai, he said, "I love him like an elder brother and will work with him again, very soon."

Zafar is currently working on the script of the film and will soon sign actors and technicians for the film after completing the script. The original film Mr India that featured Anil Kapoor in the lead was one of the first sci-fi films of Indian cinema and was released in 1987.

The Shekhar Kapur directorial introduced several iconic characters like that of Mr India and Mogambo that continue to be etched in the hearts of cinema lovers. Mr India tells the story of a poor but big-hearted man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invention of a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to save the children and the country from a villain named Mogambo, an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri.

The film garnered a lot of appreciation from critics as well as the audience at the time of its release and even after 23 years of its release, it continues to be one of the most iconic Bollywood films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news