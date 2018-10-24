Ali Fazal: Arranged Marriage will explore modern-day love

bollywood

Ali Fazal says he will delve into the complexities of relationships for Pradeep Sarkar's Arranged Marriage

Pradeep Sarkar and Ali Fazal

A week after news of his association with director Pradeep Sarkar hit headlines, Ali Fazal tells mid-day that Arranged Marriage is set to explore the emotion of love in contemporary times. "The film is a unique modern-day love story which is set in Kolkata. It's a twisted tale of a relationship that has its own complexities, which will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir for a large canvas," Fazal tells mid-day, adding that filming in Kolkata commenced recently.

Apart from exploring the relationships between lovers and within families, the film, Fazal says, will showcase how dynamics change when a marriage brings two families together. Indecisive about naming his co-actors, he expresses excitement at collaborating with them.

He adds, "It is also a privilege to work with a veteran director and writer like Pradeep dada, who has delivered powerful and meaningful cinema." While Sarkar — who carefully created Kajol's character in Helicopter Eela — has etched out incredible stories for women, he is now set to depict this offering from a man's point of view.

