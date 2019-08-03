Ali Fazal bags an international war drama film

web-series

Ali Fazal to wrap up web series ahead of schedule to accommodate international film.

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur

It has been a strenuous month for Ali Fazal, who has been shooting for Mirzapur 2 in Benares since early July. Turns out, the shoot has been put on a fast-track with the makers now eyeing to wrap up the actor's portions of the gangster drama by September instead of late October. Reason — Fazal has bagged an international project that kicks off in October.

A source reveals, "Ali had recently gone to London. Word is he has bagged the lead role in a war drama, which revolves around the grim situation in Afghanistan. Since the film is due to roll in October, Ali will need to finish his commitments back home before he flies to the UK. He had a discussion about this with Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh, who was happy to speed up the shoot of his portions. The schedule of the web series has now been modified so that Ali can be free by September."

Fazal remained unavailable for comment.

