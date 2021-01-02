Ali Fazal on Codename: Johnny Walker: I have fair share of hand combat sequences

He may have had a laboured entry into showbiz, but Ali Fazal seems to have only gone from strength to strength in the last few years. While his act as the menacing gangster in Mirzapur has established him as a bankable actor among desi filmmakers, Fazal is rubbing shoulders with the finest in Hollywood too.

It doesn't matter that his upcoming film with Russell Brand and Gal Gadot has been delayed due to the lockdown. Fazal says while the movie was to release during Christmas, he now finds himself "among great company". "James Bond has been deferred, and so has Black Widow. We are now eyeing a September release, which is the hot season for big films," says Fazal of Death on the Nile, the mystery thriller helmed by Kenneth Branagh. "The team is confident of the movie. We have shot it on film. It is apt for the 70-mm experience."

Meanwhile, Fazal is training his eyes on his third international outing, Codename: Johnny Walker, which sees him in the title role made popular by the eponymous New York Times bestseller. While filming was to take place in Los Angeles, it has been deferred until principle cast-members are able to leave the UK, which is currently under lockdown. "I had two projects that were to start in January and February respectively. But, UK is in lockdown again, and some of our cast members, including those who featured in Game of Thrones, reside there. Filming this movie will demand a bio-bubble. Our locations are not restricted to America or the UK alone, since it is based [on the] Iraq War. Locales will need to be zeroes in on with precision. The project has been pushed to the end of the year. We should be able to roll in September."

Based on Johnny Walker, the interpreter for the US Navy Seals on missions across Iraq, the film will involve a great deal of hand combat sequences. "I will require a lot of physical training. For now, I am prepping on my own. Once we get closer to production, I will work with [professional] teams. I will also have to be fluent in four languages. In Death on the Nile, I play a Britisher. So, this part will be in stark contrast to that. It is exciting."

