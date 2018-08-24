Ali Fazal overwhelmed to meet fans in foreign land

bollywood

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal, whose work takes him places across the world, says it's a different feeling altogether to meet fans in a foreign land.

He was in Melbourne earlier this month, and during the shoot of Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaayegi in Malaysia, the Victoria and Abdul actor experienced how Bollywood films transcend boundaries.

"Its always refreshing to meet fans in foreign land as we never really get to connect with them as we can in homeland. I was pleasantly surprised though to see the turn out. And even more surprised that majority of the fans still cherished taking autographs than selfies which I loved," Ali said in a statement.

On the work front, Ali has completed shooting for his video-on-demand series "Mirzapur" under Excel Entertainment. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's "Prassthanam" and Tigmanshu Dhulia's ambitious project "Milan Talkies".

His Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi released on Friday.

