Ali Fazal was a joy to work with says Kenneth Branagh while promoting Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Returning to helm an Agatha Christie adaptation after the mammoth of a success of his next last film Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Kenneth Branagh seems particularly pleased with how his next Death on the Nile has shaped up. Audience in the sub continent have a special interest in the film as it stars our very own Ali Fazal alongside a bevy of talented artistes namely Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand, and Emma Mackey amongst others.

Kenneth, who is in the midst of promoting his next - Christopher Nolan's Tenet, got talking about Fazal in an interview by PTI. The actor-filmmaker, when asked about Fazal was quoted saying, "Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He's a total pro. He's a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked, sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful. He could improvise when I asked him to improvise. He has a strong sense of humour. He is energetic and physically very adroit, so he was involved in both dancing and in action pieces. He was a fantastic ensemble player. He was incredibly popular with our cast, they loved him."

Fazal, who has a handful of international films to his credit including 2017's Oscar nominated Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench is amongst the most popular Indian actors internationally. Known to balance between his international and Indian work, the young actor is making the country proud globally.

