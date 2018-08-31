Ali Fazal's ode to celebrated filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt

bollywood

Ali Fazal turns director with a short film inspired by Guru Dutt's works

Ali Fazal and Guru Dutt

Ali Fazal's on-screen turn as a filmmaker in Milan Talkies appears to be spilling over off-screen, too. mid-day has learnt that the actor is set to make his directorial debut with a short film. When it came to inspiration, Fazal didn't have to look too far — the 20-minute-long film, we hear, is based on celebrated filmmaker Guru Dutt and his works.

A source close to the development reveals, "Guru Dutt's films often mirrored his own life and the times that he was living in. Ali felt a contemporary take on the auteur would serve as an interesting narrative. So, the film sees a juxtaposition of the filmmaker and the digital world that we live in."

Yet to begin casting for the project, Fazal hopes to take it on floors by November, giving it ample time for a February release. Refusing to divulge details about his offering, the actor says, "The film is set between 2007 and 2017, and revolves around the cyber attacks during the time. I can't reveal too much about the plot at the moment."

However, he is willing to acknowledge that the outing is his ode to Dutt. He adds that the legend's films, including Pyaasa (1957) and Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), have been instrumental in shaping his understanding of cinema. "It was fascinating how Guru Dutt's works kept changing with the events in his life. I have been inspired by some of his later films [for this project]. More importantly, it was his fervour to go beyond acting that inspires me."

Also read: Ali Fazal mentors football enthusiasts from Lucknow

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates